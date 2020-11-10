ChatCoin Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 10th. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Coinnest, OKEx and EXX. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $112,563.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15,328.01 or 0.99880704 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00033330 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003593 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006543 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000969 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00095057 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00019679 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, BigONE, ZB.COM, Huobi, LBank, Binance, Coinnest and EXX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

