Chardan Capital Trims Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Target Price to $58.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from $105.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 66.48% from the stock’s current price.

ICPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.35.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.97. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.84.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 119.73%. The business had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder S.P.A. Genextra sold 1,362,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $64,128,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,417,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,978,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 54,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $2,760,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,501,192 shares of company stock worth $71,310,546 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 512.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

