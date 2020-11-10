Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cerner by 31.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,660,000 after acquiring an additional 682,655 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 5.9% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the second quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 32.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $73.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.78. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $80.90. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CERN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

