Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Shares Down 8.4%

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)’s share price fell 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.40 and last traded at $39.45. 726,099 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 431,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.05.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CCS. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.50 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zelman & Associates lowered Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Century Communities from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.32.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Century Communities by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after buying an additional 78,759 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Century Communities by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,894,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,081,000 after buying an additional 89,604 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.
