Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Shares Down 8.4%

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)’s share price fell 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.40 and last traded at $39.45. 726,099 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 431,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.05.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCS. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.50 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zelman & Associates lowered Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Century Communities from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.32.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.55. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Century Communities by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after buying an additional 78,759 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Century Communities by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,894,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,081,000 after buying an additional 89,604 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

