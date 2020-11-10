Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for CVS Health’s FY2020 earnings at $7.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.55 EPS.

CVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.14.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $67.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.29. The firm has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

