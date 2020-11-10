Cambridge Trust Co. Trims Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.6% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $30,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 166.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 192.9% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.05.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $247.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

