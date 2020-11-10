Calix (NYSE:CALX) Trading Down 8%

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) fell 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.34 and last traded at $24.39. 1,034,837 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 706,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.51.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CALX. Northland Securities raised their target price on Calix from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Calix from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Calix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.64.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.21 and a beta of 1.59.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.44 million. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. Calix’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 22,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.98 per share, for a total transaction of $458,640.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,014,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Calix by 29.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,629,000 after acquiring an additional 277,590 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calix in the third quarter valued at $671,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Calix in the third quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Calix by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

