Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) & Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Head to Head Review

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

Caladrius Biosciences has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emmaus Life Sciences has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

7.1% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of Emmaus Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Caladrius Biosciences and Emmaus Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences N/A -75.44% -61.19% Emmaus Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Caladrius Biosciences and Emmaus Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences 0 1 3 0 2.75 Emmaus Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Caladrius Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 590.79%. Given Caladrius Biosciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Caladrius Biosciences is more favorable than Emmaus Life Sciences.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Caladrius Biosciences and Emmaus Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences N/A N/A -$19.36 million ($1.88) -0.81 Emmaus Life Sciences $1.32 million 27.83 -$2.37 million N/A N/A

Emmaus Life Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Caladrius Biosciences.

Summary

Emmaus Life Sciences beats Caladrius Biosciences on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina. The company was formerly known as NeoStem, Inc. and changed its name to Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. in June 2015. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older; NutreStore L-glutamine powder; and AminoPure, a nutritional supplement. The company also develops therapeutic products based on cell sheet technology for the treatment of corneal diseases. In addition, it focuses on developing pharmaceutical-grade L-glutamine oral powder for diverticulosis. The company was formerly known as Emmaus Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. in September 2011. Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.