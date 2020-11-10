Brokerages Set McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) (LON:MCS) PT at GBX 120.17

McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) (LON:MCS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 120.17 ($1.57).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCS shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) stock opened at GBX 116 ($1.52) on Tuesday. McCarthy & Stone plc has a 1 year low of GBX 36.51 ($0.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 160.20 ($2.09). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 75.71. The company has a market cap of $397.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.85.

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company designs, builds, manages, and sells retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; and retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support.

