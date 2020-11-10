Brokerages Set BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Target Price at $54.33

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank downgraded BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on BCE in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCE. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE opened at $42.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.69 and a 200-day moving average of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. BCE has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $49.26. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BCE will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 95.83%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

