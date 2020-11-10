Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,383,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856,637 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 2.43% of Brigham Minerals worth $12,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNRL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 112.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,937,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,381 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter worth $9,866,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter worth $6,309,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 28.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,813,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,399,000 after acquiring an additional 406,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 27.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,998,000 after acquiring an additional 362,732 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $589.02 million, a PE ratio of -517.50 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $21.65.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $12.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 8.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.25%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 5,457,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $44,098,781.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ben M. Brigham purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MNRL shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.09.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

