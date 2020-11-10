Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $137.99 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $342.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.58.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 15,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $2,098,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 459,700 shares of company stock valued at $64,629,826 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

