BPM (OTCMKTS:BPMI) versus Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Financial Contrast

BPM (OTCMKTS:BPMI) and Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BPM and Glatfelter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BPM N/A N/A N/A Glatfelter -3.04% 7.00% 3.05%

This table compares BPM and Glatfelter’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BPM N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Glatfelter $927.67 million 0.64 -$21.54 million $0.75 17.92

BPM has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Glatfelter.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.8% of Glatfelter shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of BPM shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Glatfelter shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

BPM has a beta of 6.33, indicating that its share price is 533% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glatfelter has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BPM and Glatfelter, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BPM 0 0 0 0 N/A Glatfelter 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Glatfelter beats BPM on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BPM

BPM Inc. manufactures machine glazed papers for confectionery and candy wrap, dairy, meat, poultry, bakery, and food wraps markets. The company offers converted materials; custom web, toll printing, converting, and rewinding services; and post-consumer recycled fine papers for commercial printing, offices, schools, and business applications. It also provides uncoated fine papers; flexible packaging papers; wet waxed papers; and interleaver papers, taffy wraps, overwraps, and confectionery wraps. The company was founded in 1929 and is based in Peshtigo, Wisconsin.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications. Its Advanced Airlaid Materials segment supplies absorbent cellulose-based airlaid nonwoven materials that are used to manufacture consumer products, such as feminine hygiene, specialty wipe, table top, adult incontinence, home care, and other consumer products. The company markets its products directly, as well as through brokers and agents. The company was formerly known as P. H. Glatfelter Company. Glatfelter Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

