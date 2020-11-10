Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Position Lessened by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 23,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 85,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 17,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX stock opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $46.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.61.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $3,164,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,174,522.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $386,671.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,505,295.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,979 shares of company stock valued at $7,943,609 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

