Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Position Boosted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $86.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $89.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAH. SunTrust Banks downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

