Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)’s stock price traded down 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.71 and last traded at $39.85. 506,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 322,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 11th. Benchmark raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Carlile sold 16,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $777,834.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,287.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Carlile sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $128,421.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,442.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,679 shares of company stock worth $1,332,849. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 22.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 414.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 15,127 shares during the period.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

