Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) dropped 8.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $86.04 and last traded at $86.77. Approximately 1,615,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 858,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.39.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BKI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Black Knight from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Knight Equity started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.92.

The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 92.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.20 and its 200 day moving average is $79.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $312.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Black Knight news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 59,200 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $5,011,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,596 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter valued at $275,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 115.2% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

