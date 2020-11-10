Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) dropped 8.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $86.04 and last traded at $86.77. Approximately 1,615,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 858,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.39.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BKI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Black Knight from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Knight Equity started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.92.
The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 92.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.20 and its 200 day moving average is $79.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
In other Black Knight news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 59,200 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $5,011,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,596 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter valued at $275,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 115.2% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Black Knight (NYSE:BKI)
Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.
