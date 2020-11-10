BJ’s Wholesale Club Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 13,588 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 5,292% compared to the average daily volume of 252 put options.

BJ opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.49. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 17,420.37% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. MKM Partners upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.14.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 218,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $9,586,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $307,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 716,349 shares of company stock valued at $30,286,895. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 51.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at $42,000.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

