BJ’s Wholesale Club Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 13,588 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 5,292% compared to the typical daily volume of 252 put options.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 17,420.37%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 218,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $9,586,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP William C. Werner sold 47,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $2,185,060.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,882,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 716,349 shares of company stock worth $30,286,895. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,830,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,509,000 after buying an additional 1,357,511 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,636,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,249,000 after buying an additional 1,014,352 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,031,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,430,000 after buying an additional 948,825 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,693,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,099,000 after buying an additional 603,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,728,000 after purchasing an additional 551,600 shares during the period.

BJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

