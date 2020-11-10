Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) PT Raised to $320.00

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

TECH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum raised Bio-Techne from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $328.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bio-Techne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $293.30.

TECH opened at $304.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.88. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $155.17 and a one year high of $316.87.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 31.04%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.12, for a total transaction of $2,520,431.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,237 shares in the company, valued at $4,645,730.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 19.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 393.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 365.8% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

