Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 4,496.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Big Lots in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Big Lots by 165.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Big Lots by 9.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after acquiring an additional 141,724 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots in the second quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Big Lots in the second quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.63. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $57.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.27.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

BIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

