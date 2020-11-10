Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 442.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,728 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Berry Global Group worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,464,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $568,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 372,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,021,000 after buying an additional 32,747 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BERY opened at $50.79 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $54.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

BERY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.19.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 52,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $2,868,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $758,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,916 shares of company stock valued at $4,171,987. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers narrow neck blow molded and injection-stretch molded packaging solutions; injection molded and thermoformed pails, jars, and tubs; closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

