Berenberg Bank Reiterates €11.00 Price Target for Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) (ETR:HAB)

Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) (ETR:HAB) received a €11.00 ($12.94) price target from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.26% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on shares of Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Get Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) alerts:

ETR:HAB opened at €8.78 ($10.33) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €8.46 and its 200-day moving average is €8.48. Hamborner REIT AG has a 52-week low of €8.28 ($9.74) and a 52-week high of €9.55 ($11.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $700.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.