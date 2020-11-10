Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VWS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12 month low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a 12 month high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

