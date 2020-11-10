Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Trading Down 7.6%

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX)’s stock price traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.10. 2,755,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 272% from the average session volume of 740,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baudax Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.04.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 million and a PE ratio of -0.32.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $1.36. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baudax Bio, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baudax Bio during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the second quarter valued at about $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

About Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX)

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

