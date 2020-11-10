Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,020 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 40,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 309,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 71,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.10, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.02. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli bought 71,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $417,303,808.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

