AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 126.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 104.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,069,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,290,000 after acquiring an additional 547,747 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $276,856,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 58.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,712,000 after acquiring an additional 53,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,983,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,151.39 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,274.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,159.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,144.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,265.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,323.00 to $1,329.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,375.00 price objective (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,330.00.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total value of $6,214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,436,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $8,968,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,505 shares of company stock worth $37,678,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

