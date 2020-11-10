Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,784,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,189 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7,737.3% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 939,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,023,000 after buying an additional 927,314 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,267,000 after buying an additional 912,395 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.2% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 1,481,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,631,000 after purchasing an additional 907,837 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,811,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,609,739,000 after purchasing an additional 855,564 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,866 shares of company stock valued at $13,194,531 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $169.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.75. The firm has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

