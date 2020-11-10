Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Shares Down 8.6%

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC)’s share price traded down 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.59. 1,667,660 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,558,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Astrotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 1,703.07% and a negative return on equity of 690.00%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Astrotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.52% of Astrotech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders.

