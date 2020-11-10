Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Holdings Cut by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM opened at $49.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.65. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $52.05.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, Director Pierre Dufour bought 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.10 per share, for a total transaction of $47,252.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,800 shares in the company, valued at $866,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $889,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 355,639 shares of company stock worth $17,720,795. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

