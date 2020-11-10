Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $106.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned a $106.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.70.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $116.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.84 and a 200 day moving average of $100.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,977.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.36. Apple has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apple will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 828,974 shares of company stock worth $196,862,482. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank of Marin grew its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

