Analyzing Zovio (ZVO) and Its Rivals

Zovio (NASDAQ: ZVO) is one of 63 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Zovio to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Zovio and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zovio 0 0 0 0 N/A Zovio Competitors 441 1239 1421 65 2.35

As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 24.16%. Given Zovio’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zovio has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Zovio and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zovio -5.82% -1.19% -0.49% Zovio Competitors 583.97% -56.04% 3.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zovio and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zovio $417.80 million -$54.81 million -7.21 Zovio Competitors $497.09 million $33.29 million 35.36

Zovio’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Zovio. Zovio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.0% of Zovio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Zovio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Zovio has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zovio’s rivals have a beta of 0.57, suggesting that their average share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zovio rivals beat Zovio on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company's academic institutions, Ashford University offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences. It also operates a Web development school; and offers an online education platform that provides tutoring and online courses. The company offers its programs primarily through online; and at its campuses. As of December 31, 2019, its institutions offered approximately 1,210 courses and 90 degree programs; and had 34,722 students enrolled. The company was formerly known as Bridgepoint Education, Inc. and changed its name to Zovio Inc in April 2019. Zovio Inc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

