Analyzing Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ) & Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.4% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sienna Biopharmaceuticals and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$73.47 million N/A N/A Aurinia Pharmaceuticals $320,000.00 5,465.01 -$123.85 million ($0.89) -15.54

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sienna Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 0 1 7 0 2.88

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $24.57, indicating a potential upside of 77.67%. Given Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Sienna Biopharmaceuticals and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Aurinia Pharmaceuticals -48,648.11% -41.60% -34.41%

Summary

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals beats Aurinia Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs in various therapeutic areas. It develops therapies in immunology and inflammation that target select pathways in tissues, such as skin. The company's lead product candidates include SNA-120, a first-in-class inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase A, which is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and associated pruritus; and SNA-125, a topical dual Janus kinase 3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a topical suspension of silver particles, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne, as well as for the reduction of light-pigmented hair, including white, gray, blonde, light brown, and light red hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California. On December 18, 2019, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on September 16, 2019.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis. The company is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

