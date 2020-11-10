Analyzing EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) & Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF)

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) and Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get EnQuest alerts:

This table compares EnQuest and Square Enix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnQuest N/A N/A N/A Square Enix 8.20% 10.52% 7.83%

EnQuest has a beta of 3.4, meaning that its share price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Square Enix has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EnQuest and Square Enix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnQuest $1.65 billion 0.00 -$449.30 million $0.13 0.00 Square Enix $2.40 billion 2.75 $196.39 million $1.74 31.75

Square Enix has higher revenue and earnings than EnQuest. EnQuest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Square Enix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for EnQuest and Square Enix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnQuest 1 2 2 0 2.20 Square Enix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Square Enix beats EnQuest on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken. The company also has interests in the non-operated Alba producing oil field, as well as the PM8/Seligi and PM409 production sharing contracts in Malaysia. In addition, it holds interests in 15 operated production licenses and 8 production hubs. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 173 million barrels of oil equivalents. Further, it is involved in the construction, ownership, and operation of an oil pipeline; marketing and trading of crude oil; and leasing activities. EnQuest PLC was founded in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games. This segment offers digital entertainment content for various customer usage environments, including personal computers and smart devices, as well as consumer game consoles, such as handheld game machines. Its Amusement segment is involved in the operation of amusement facilities. This segment also engages in the planning, development, distribution, and rental of arcade game machines and related products for amusement facilities. The company's Publication segment publishes and licenses comic magazines, comic books, and game-related books. Its Merchandising segment plans, produces, distributes, and licenses derivative products. The company publishes, distributes, and licenses entertainment content under the SQUARE ENIX and TAITO brands. Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.