Analysts Set PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) PT at $46.11

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.11.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRO shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PROS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

PRO stock opened at $38.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.54. PROS has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. PROS’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PROS will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 230.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

