Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Evercore ISI currently has $160.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $135.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ADI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $135.82 on Monday. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $140.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.76. The firm has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $3,166,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,951.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 15,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $1,894,578.42. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,068 shares of company stock valued at $10,302,579. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $129,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 12.8% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.5% in the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 115,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,125,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

