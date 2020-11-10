Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Evercore ISI currently has $160.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $135.00.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ADI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.83.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $135.82 on Monday. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $140.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.76. The firm has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30.
In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $3,166,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,951.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 15,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $1,894,578.42. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,068 shares of company stock valued at $10,302,579. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $129,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 12.8% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.5% in the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 115,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,125,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Analog Devices
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.
Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?
Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.