America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.79% of America’s Car-Mart worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 276.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens lifted their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $90.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. America’s Car-Mart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.67.

In related news, Director William H. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $512,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,453,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 300 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $31,389.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $837,489. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $92.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $634.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.03. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $187.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.72 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 7.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2020, it operated 148 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.