Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock Position Lowered by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 37.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 97,646 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $12,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 535.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

NYSE:AEE opened at $83.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.27. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $87.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.82.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.70%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.