Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Increased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $469,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price target (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,761.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,191.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,816.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,548.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1,485.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

