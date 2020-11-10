Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.6% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,209,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,761.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,191.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,548.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1,485.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,816.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

