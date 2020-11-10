Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,761.42 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,816.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,548.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,485.68. The firm has a market cap of $1,191.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

