Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Cut by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 45.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 963 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, 140166 raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,761.42 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,816.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1,191.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,548.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,485.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

