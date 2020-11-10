Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 10,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $1,451,177.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,724,156.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 16,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total value of $2,295,974.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,240 shares in the company, valued at $6,156,711.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 459,700 shares of company stock worth $64,629,826. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG opened at $137.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $342.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.58.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

