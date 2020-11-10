Allworth Financial LP Has $3.65 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Home Depot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 15.9% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in The Home Depot by 3.4% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 19,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 6.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 6.5% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 18,999 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $269.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.13.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.