Allworth Financial LP Has $1.56 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,957 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,507 shares of company stock valued at $13,581,812 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. HSBC raised their price target on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $278.77 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $794.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.01.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

