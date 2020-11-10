Allworth Financial LP Buys 68 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 462 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,761.42 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,816.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,548.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,485.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1,191.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Argus upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

