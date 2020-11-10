Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 21 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Allen Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Argus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.40.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,761.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,191.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,548.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,485.68. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,816.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

