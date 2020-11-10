Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.73. Approximately 604,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,256,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.43.

Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter. Akers Biosciences had a negative net margin of 489.84% and a negative return on equity of 107.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKER. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Akers Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akers Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Akers Biosciences by 123.9% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Akers Biosciences during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Akers Biosciences during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Akers Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKER)

Akers Biosciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver medical devices to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. Its products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; PIFA Heparin/PF4 and PIFA PLUSS PF4 rapid tests for Heparin/PF4 antibodies to detect an allergy to the used blood thinner, Heparin; seraSTAT, a rapid blood cell separator; Tri-Cholesterol Â’Check', a rapid test for total and high density lipoprotein cholesterol and estimates low density lipo protein; and BreathScan OxiCHek that detects aldehydes or oxidative stress in exhaled human breath.

