Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 222 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 42.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Facebook by 223.4% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,242,000 after purchasing an additional 177,179 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 7.8% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 3.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $278.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $794.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.01.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total transaction of $125,900.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,507 shares of company stock worth $13,581,812 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

