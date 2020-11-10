Abundance Wealth Counselors Sells 202 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Abundance Wealth Counselors cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 0.4% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after buying an additional 412,559 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 29,569 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FB. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

Shares of FB stock opened at $278.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $267.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.01. The company has a market capitalization of $794.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,507 shares of company stock valued at $13,581,812. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

